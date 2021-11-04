Diwali celebration at museum

Flanked by Madhubani celebration paintings at Otago Museum are Otepoti Dunedin Diwali celebration organising group members Lux Selvanesan and Suzanne Caulton. Absent: Swaroopa Prameela Unni. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The organisers of this weekend’s Otepoti Dunedin Diwali 2021 celebration are determined to press ahead in the face of uncertainty around Covid-19.

Originally planned as a celebration on a grand scale, with guest artists from across the country, Diwali will go ahead as a boutique event instead this Sunday, from 11am to 4pm at Otago Museum.

Known as ‘‘the festival of light’’, Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and celebrates the goddess of prosperity.

Sunday’s celebration is being jointly organised by Natyaloka School of Indian Dance, Arasan New Zealand Trust, and Otago Museum.

Natyaloka director Swaroopa Prameela Unni said Diwali had become a very important annual celebration of Dunedin’s vibrant South Asian communities.

‘‘For a lot of us, seeing the world as it is can be disheartening — we need something to look forward to, something to celebrate,’’ Ms Unni said.

‘‘And Diwali can be the best opportunity for that.’’

Due to the uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation, it was decided to go ahead with the celebration, but without cultural performances and some other events.

Otago Museum programmes and events officer Suzanne Caulton said visitors to Otago Museum on Sunday would be able to take part in socially-distanced activities, including trying henna hand painting (mehndi), putting a bindi on their forehead, and learning how to wrap a turban or drape a sari.

A rangoli artist will also feature in the Diwali event, creating beautiful intricate designs in traditional style.

A fun, Bollywood-style dance workshop at 2pm, led by Ms Unni, will be a highlight — albeit with limited numbers to ensure social distancing (book online).

Diwali celebration events, and stalls will be held in Otago Museum’s Atrium Level 1 and 2, and are free.

In honour of Diwali, the Otago Museum Cafe will serve traditional Indian food during the day, including samosas, onion bhaji, Indian sweets, and mango lassi.

Lux Selvanesan of the Arasan New Zealand Trust, which works to empower the country’s Tamil communities, said the Diwali celebrations were about bringing the community together.

‘‘We have had a wonderful response from the South Asian community.There is a real buzz around the event,’’ Mr Selvanesan said.

Plans are under way to create a national Diwali celebration in the future, he said.