Embracing breastfeeding

The Breast Room peer support volunteer Devashini Bottinga feeds 11 month-old son Nico and is looking forward to gathering with other parents for this weekend’s Big Latch On event at Tūhura Otago Museum. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Dunedin Breastfeeding Network is inviting parents and caregivers to gather for a communal breastfeeding session this weekend to highlight the benefits for babies and families.

The annual Big Latch On event will be held this Sunday, April 6, from 10.30am at Precinct Cafe, Tūhura Otago Museum.

Event organiser Devashini Bottinga, a peer support volunteer for The Breast Room and mother of two boys aged 3 and 10 months, said having the support of others while breastfeeding was vital for many parents’ success.

"So, it’s great that to be hosting the Big Latch On again this weekend to encourage, protect, promote and support breastfeeding," Ms Bottinga said.

It was also a chance for parents and caregivers to get together with their babies and have a relaxed and social time.

"No matter how you feed your baby, we would love to see you."

Each year, the network marked World Breastfeeding Week in August, but had decided to hold the Big Latch On in the warmer months to encourage Dunedin families to take part, she said.

The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week campaign will be "creating sustainable support systems", highlighting the need for support for those breastfeeding and acknowledging its sustainable nature.

Ms Bottinga said statistics showed that, in 2023, about 77% of parents started off breastfeeding, dropping to 50%-60% at three months and trending down to 20% at six months. Figures were lower for Maori and Pasifika parents.

"There are multiple reasons for this, including a lack of societal support, the cost of living and people having to return to work," she said.

"In general, you don’t tend to see breastfeeding in public very much, and this is part of what the Big Latch On is about — encouraging people to feel comfortable doing it."

On Sunday, there will be prizes for participants and peer supporters from the Breast Room and La Leche League will be on hand to provide support.

The Breast Room offers a free drop-in clinic on Thursdays, from 10.30am-12.30pm at Te Whanau Arohanui, 137 Victoria Rd, St Clair.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz