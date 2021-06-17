Thursday, 17 June 2021

Fairfield pupils given taste of democracy at meeting

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Fairfield School pupils Ega Mackenzie (13, at left) and Ella Wright (13), pictured in the...
    Fairfield School pupils Ega Mackenzie (13, at left) and Ella Wright (13), pictured in the Edinburgh Room at the Municipal Chambers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Fairfield School pupils Ega Mackenzie and Ella Wright were awed by their first experience of local government, when they addressed the Saddle Hill Community Board last week.

    The year 8 pupils were accompanied by Fairfield School principal Dean Gordon to speak at the board’s public forum in support of a funding application for $2703 to upgrade safety at Fairfield Community Pool.

    The pool, which is also the school pool, was very busy in summer and was used by community members and pupils from other schools in the district, including Green Island, St Peter Chanel, Concord, and East Taieri schools, they told the board.

    More than 100 keyholders used the pool on weekends and summer nights.

    The funds, which were granted by the Saddle Hill Community Board, will go towards installing matting in the changing rooms and on stairs to prevent slipping.

    Mr Gordon said the pool was a huge asset to the community and the board’s generous $2703 grant would be very helpful in improving safety and its upkeep.

    Ella and Ega had really enjoyed their experience of local government, found the board’s process interesting, and were impressed by the surroundings of the Municipal Chambers.

    "It’s good that the Saddle Hill Community Board actively encourage groups to come along and speak to them," Mr Gordon said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter