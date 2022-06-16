Fairfield School grateful for bike track fundraising increase

Fulton Hogan team members Ryan Webb (left) with his daughter Tilly Barbour (6), and Ashley Matheson (right), with his sons (clockwise from front) Jack (7), Alex (10) and Harry (11) Matheson install a giant thermometer to track fundraising progress at the entry of Fairfield School.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Fundraising is hotting up for the Fairfield School bike track.

Last week a giant thermometer was installed at the entrance to the school by Fulton Hogan team members Ryan Webb and Ashley Matheson, who both have children attending the school.

Principal Greg Lees was grateful to the people and organisations that enabled fundraising to reach $60,000 of the $100,000 goal, but more was needed to get to the finish line.

When their school fair had to be cancelled four times due to the pandemic, the school instead ran an online fundraising auction with more than 40 items, including dining out vouchers, artwork, food hampers, beauty packages, a trailer load of firewood and even a one-on-one softball coaching session with Black Sox training squad member Cam Watts.

The Saddle Hill Community Board provided a $3500 grant and Bike On New Zealand Charitable Trust provided a grant of $1750.

"Our committee the Friends of Fairfield School have committed at least $10,000."

A $30,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust also helped boost the total.

Future fundraising efforts will take place at the Fairfield School Fair which, after several postponements, has a new date of November 20.

Designs for the perimeter bike track were being finalised, and it was hoped construction would begin before the end of the year, Mr Lees said.

When built, the bike track will run the entire perimeter of the school, about 1.4km.

The aim is to create a destination for more than just the school’s pupils.

"We want Dunedin people to come here to teach their kids how to learn to ride their bike."

For more experienced riders there would be features and obstacles along the ride, Mr Lees said.

"It’s a pretty big perimeter around the school, so it will be exciting."



SIMON.HENDERSON@thestar.co.nz