Festival throws down challenge

Interactive family show The Backyard Skiffle Band will be among a selection of family-friendly events during the Dunedin Arts Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Arts Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special offering of theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, music, and visual arts, from March 26 to April 6.

The local arts community, sponsors and supporters came together at Errick’s venue last week to mark the launch of the 2025 Otago Daily Times Dunedin Arts Festival programme at an event hosted by Kiwi comedian Te Radar.

Dunedin Arts Festival Trust chairwoman Christine McNamara told the gathering it was exciting to be presenting the 25th arts festival with the support of major funders the Otago Community Trust, Creative New Zealand, and Dunedin City Council.

"We’re throwing out the challenge for everyone to commit to three festival shows — try something you love, something you're curious about, and then something totally new — you never know what you might discover," McNamara said.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich congratulated the festival trust for putting together "aphenomenal programme", and urged those present to enjoy as many shows as possible.

Festival director Charlie Unwin paid tribute to those who had made the festival possible, highlighting the integral place of the arts in society.

Through the week, audiences will be able to sign up for a bizarre food-adventure with Te Radar’s Cookbookery, get some sensible (free) advice from The People’s Oracle, experience chamber music concert with DSO at Six, and visit free visual arts exhibition.

The closing weekend will feature the kooky fun of An Evening Without Kate Bush, contemporary opera Mansfield Park, and the joyful roar of The Eastern.

"It’s always a pleasure welcoming international artists to Dunedin, especially knowing they're going to be a real hit with audiences," Unwin said.

"From Viennese modernism to Kate Bush, from Canadian circus to Dunedin dance there is something in the festival for everyone."

Copies of the festival programme are available around the city, or view it onlineat www.dunedinarts festival.co.nz