Few changes for boards

Greater Dunedin’s six community boards have a fairly stable look, with a large cohort of existing board members joined by keen newcomers.

Voters returned five existing board members to each of the Saddle Hill, Otago Peninsula, and Waikouaiti Coast community boards, all of which welcome one new member.

Mosgiel-Taieri, Strath Taieri, and West Harbour community boards have three existing and three new members.

After nine years as Saddle Hill community board chairman, Scott Weatherall has returned as a board member, but has stepped down from the leadership role, saying "a change going forward will

be positive".

He paid tribute to the nine people who put their names forward for election to the board, who were all actively engaged in their community.

"I like to think people stand because they want to be part of the good work being done by the board," he said.

At its first meeting, the board would elect a new chair, and would also learn which councillor would be its representative — a role previously held by Mayor-elect Jules Radich.

After six years as Otago Peninsula community board chairman, Paul Pope has returned with a strong voter mandate and is keen to take on the role again.

"It’s nice to have good support from the community, it shows people are happy with the work we are doing," Mr Pope said.

He was delighted to welcome new board member Stacey Kokaua-Balfour, saying it was "great to have a young Pasifika woman and young mum on our board".

Having 11 candidates standing for the board had been a positive thing, as it had given local people a real choice.

"It bodes well for the future of the board that we have so many good people keen to step up," he said.

On behalf of the board, Mr Pope thanked defeated Mayor Aaron Hawkins for his "hard work and support" over the past three years and wished him all the best for the future.

