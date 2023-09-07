Finding paradise in Backyard Ultra

Looking forward to Brighton's Backyard Ultra "Running in Paradise" event are Big Rock Primary School principal David Grant (back left) and organiser Scott Weatherall as well as pupils (front from left) Libby Mooyman, 13, Armani Ngaia, 12, Ruben van Tonder, 12, Scarlett Hancock, 12, Cameron Walter, 12, and Sage Lewis-Phillips, 12. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A running activity inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns is coming to Brighton.

In Brighton’s Backyard Ultra, participants run a 6.7km loop on the hour, every hour, until they cannot run any more. The event is at the end of this month.

Race director Scott Weatherall said the idea was inspired by pandemic lockdowns, where people were encouraged to find ways to run locally in areas such as their own backyards.

People could choose to run at a slower pace to time their arrival at the end of the loop just before a bell rang for the next hour, or they could run faster and then have a rest before beginning again on the hour.

"So some will make the most of it and get a bit of a break and some will carry on through and just keep on running."

The course route was a chance to experience the best of what Brighton had to offer, he said.

Each lap would start at the Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club. The route then headed over the bridge to the domain, over some rocks, then down to the beach for a 2km run, before heading up to the Big Rock and finally back to the surf club for the next lap.

Backyard Ultras had taken place around the world, but Mr Weatherall believed this was the first to incorporate a beach run.

"So that is really exciting to be able to introduce that, and especially in our community."

The event was focused on reaching a personal best.

"When people register I am asking them how many laps they aim to do and most people are aiming to break that marathon distance of 42.2km."

The event would continue until there were two runners left, so Mr Weatherall had set aside Monday as well just in case two hardy runners were still competing.

"I don’t think we will go past 72 hours. I don’t think we will."

The school bell would be used to signal each lap beginning on the hour, and people were encouraged to bring a chair or bean bag to relax after they had finished their laps.

There would be spot prizes and a barbecue at the surf club.

The event motto was "Running in Paradise", which echoed that of Big Rock Primary School, "Learning in Paradise", Mr Weatherall said.

Funds raised from entries will go towards a camping trip to Stewart Island in October for years 7 and 8 pupils.

Mr Weatherall hoped the Backyard Ultra would become an annual event.

"It is literally paradise when you are out here."

- Brighton’s Backyard Ultra

Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1. (Will continue Monday if athletes are still running)

Race starts 9am on Saturday.

Contact scott.weatherall@xtra.co.nz to register.

