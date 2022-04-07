Flagging pride in identity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Since the original flag, there have been different versions created to represent a segment or part of the rainbow community.
As fluidity in gender and self-designation have continued to evolve, other designs were explored during the workshop.
For example, Theodora Morris, one of the workshop participants, created three flags — pan-romantic, gender-queer and orchid-sexual.
“I’m in the process of learning where I fit in the spectrum, so I thought it would be fun to do the flags that I sort of vibe with.”
Flags can also represent solidarity and support for a cause.
Ash Joubert said as well as making a non-binary flag he made the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine in support the country at present engaged in armed conflict with Russia.
Museum programme and events co-ordinator Rachel MacJeff said the museum provided a template for the progress pride flag but wanted to make it easy for people to make their own designs.