Flagging pride in identity

Showing the power of flags are (from left) Willem Rolston, Theodora Morris, Ash Joubert and Tara Hook at a pride flag making workshop at Tuhura Otago Museum last week. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

When United States activist and artist Gilbert Baker designed a rainbow flag for the 1978 San Francisco Gay Freedom Day parade, he created an enduring symbol of pride that has been adopted by members of the queer community around the world. Building on that legacy, members of the rainbow community took part in a pride flag-making workshop at Tuhura Otago Museum for Dunedin Pride Month, held in March.

Since the original flag, there have been different versions created to represent a segment or part of the rainbow community.

As fluidity in gender and self-designation have continued to evolve, other designs were explored during the workshop.

For example, Theodora Morris, one of the workshop participants, created three flags — pan-romantic, gender-queer and orchid-sexual.

“I’m in the process of learning where I fit in the spectrum, so I thought it would be fun to do the flags that I sort of vibe with.”

Flags can also represent solidarity and support for a cause.

Ash Joubert said as well as making a non-binary flag he made the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine in support the country at present engaged in armed conflict with Russia.

Museum programme and events co-ordinator Rachel MacJeff said the museum provided a template for the progress pride flag but wanted to make it easy for people to make their own designs.