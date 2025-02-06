Flower show eager for range of blooms

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Summer gardens across the Taieri will be harvested for their best blooms in preparation for the Outram Summer Flower Show, coming up next week.

Run by the Outram Garden Club, the annual show will be held at West Taieri Rugby Club, in Outram, 1pm-5pm, on February 14.

Show convener Denise Chaplin said the show was one of two major events run by the club each year — the Outram Spring Flower Show in September and the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

The club took over running the shows several years ago, after the parishioners of Maungatua Presbyterian Church were unable to continue as organisers.

"We have been thrilled with how popular the flower shows have been, with more and more people coming forward to take part.

"So we are really looking forward to another good turnout for next week’s show," Mrs Chaplin said.

Entries for the upcoming show are open to anyone interested.

It will include exhibits from children at local early childhood education centres, retirement village residents and keen gardeners from across the Taieri.

"Despite the wet and windy summer, the flowers are really starting to pop up now — so we are hoping for some really good entries and a good selection of flowers.

"We are hoping to see some spectacular dahlias, roses, lilies, gladioli, chrysanthemums, geraniums, sweet peas, hydrangeas and other cut flowers among the entries," she said.

Along with summer flowers, the show will also have a section for vegetables and a decorative/floral art section.

Local children had been given sunflower seeds to try growing, and it would be interesting to see if they had produced blooms, Mrs Chaplin said.

Entries cost $2 per exhibitor, for unlimited entries, and the venue will be open 7pm-8pm next week Thursday night for people to bring entries along.

All cut flowers must be grown by the exhibitor.

Entries must be staged by 10am next Friday, February 14, and judging will start at 10.30am.

For more information, phone Denise on (027)486-1226, or Pam on (021)122-3383.