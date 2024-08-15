Focus and discipline

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Taekwondo Club black belt Christine Enuslay (left) spars with Han Ma Um Christchurch Taekwondo Club athlete Tracy Munro in the black belt female under 67kg category during the recent Hyeon Mu Taekwondo New Zealand Open competition in Christchurch. Dunedin Taekwondo Club principal Victoria Jeon said members from the Dunedin Taekwondo Club had a very successful competition. They won 25 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze medals in sparring and poomsae, including a gold win for Enuslay. Taekwondo is a martial art that uses hands and feet to attack or defend without weapons. She said it was a unique Korean martial art, not a simple fighting technique. Taekwondo aims for mental and physical training and self-perfection, she said.