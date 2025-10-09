Free sports for all abilities

Players of all kinds are being offered ways to get active at a series of events in Dunedin.

Otago Cricket has been offering a free all abilities Cricket Smash Play programme.

The first session took place last Sunday at the Edgar Centre and two more sessions are happening this Sunday and next Sunday, October 19 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

The aim is to encourage anyone with a disability, physical, intellectual or sensory, to try adaptive cricket.

Email community@otagocricket.co.nz to register.

The Dunedin Ice Hockey Association has been offering the chance for para athletes to try either para ice hockey, or sled hockey for free at the Dunedin Ice Stadium in Victoria Rd.

This is an adapted version of ice hockey for athletes with physical disabilities.

Players sit on specially designed sleds with skate blades and use two sticks for both propulsion and puck handling.

A session took place last Saturday and there are three future dates coming up — this Saturday, from 3pm to 4pm and Sunday, October 19 and Sunday, October 26 from 10am to 11am.

All equipment is provided.

Email generalmanager@dunedinicehockey.co.nz for details.

Both programmes have the support of the Halberg Foundation.