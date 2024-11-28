Fun weekend for dogs, owners

Looking forward to showing their dogs alongside more than 230 pedigree pooches at this weekend’s combined dog shows event at Forrester Park are (back, from left) Southern Ladies Kennel Association committee member Jocelyn Walker with affenpinscher Toffee and griffon bruxellois Manny, secretary Annette Thomas with smooth dachshund Jasmine, (front) vice-president Rachel McKenzie with miniature bull terrier Pie, foundation member Val Wells with miniature smooth dachshund Greta and committee member Carolyn Lewis with Shetland sheep dog Austin. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Dogs from Dunedin and across the South are in for two of the best days ever this weekend, as city dog clubs host four championship dog shows and a fun day this weekend.

The Southern Ladies Kennel Association, South Otago Kennel Association and the Otago/Southland Hound Club have joined forces to host the shows this Saturday and Sunday at the Dogs NZ Dunedin Exhibition Centre, Forrester Park, Norwood St.

Long-serving secretary of the Southern Ladies Kennel Association and South Otago Kennel Association Annette Thomas said the event would be a chance for more than 230 pedigree dogs across a range of breeds to come together for a weekend of fun and competition.

The dogs on show would range from the very smallest chihuahuas, papillons and miniature dachshunds to the very largest Irish wolfhounds, and include some of the rarest breeds around, such as the affenpinscher, Hungarian pulis and the white Swiss shepherd.

Southern Ladies Kennel Association committee member Jocelyn Walker said dog shows were fun for both dogs and owners, and helped to ensure that pedigree dogs conformed to their breed standards.

"We have a very experienced team of judges from Australia and New Zealand, who have a lot of specialised knowledge of different breeds," she said.

"They look at how the dogs are made, how they look, move, their colouring, their coats, teeth and tails."

The judges were Danielle Dryburgh and Garry Dryburgh, of New South Wales, Anna Lane and Cathy Scotton, of Victoria, Kirsten Price, of Greytown, and Sandra Dunlop, of Queenstown.

Ms Thomas said taking part in dog shows was a very social thing to do, and was a great chance for dog-lovers to get together.

"And the dogs really enjoy it — they get to have a lovely day out with their owners."

Alongside the championship shows, the Otago Southland Hound Club will run a fun day on Sunday, from 11am, for Dunedin pet dachshunds.

"The club held a fun day last year, and all the pet dachshund owners who attended had a really great time and asked if we would run it again," she said.

"There will be prizes and rosettes in some really fun categories, including the Prettiest Girl, Mr Macho, best fancy dress and more."

The fun day judge, Mark Simpson, of Invercargill, would be there to add to the fun.

Members of the public are welcome to attend both days of shows, from 9.30am, and can bring their dogs — so long as the dog is on a lead and dog-friendly.

