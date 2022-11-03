Garden festival offers senses a taste of nature

Enjoying the experience of organic Devonshire tea and scones at the Taste Nature organic garden open day recently were (from left) Clinton Chambers, Hazel Chambers (8), and Rodney McDonald. Photo: Supplied

The combined attractions of the Taste Nature organic garden, magnificent views, and organic scones with jam and cream attracted a steady stream of visitors during the first weekend of the Festival of Gardens.

Taste Nature owner Clinton Chambers was delighted with the response, saying a great team of volunteers had worked hard to make and serve organic Devonshire teas throughout the day on Sunday, as a fundraiser for Purakaunui School.

Despite rough weather on Monday, the garden, near Mt Cargill, was visited by 175 people across the two days, and raised $1000 towards Purakaunui School’s 150th anniversary celebrations and building a bike path.

The school will host a 150th jubilee fair on December 3.

"We were thrilled that so many people came to visit the garden — a lot of people were really interested to see it," Mr Chambers said.

"The garden is quite diverse, with native bush, rock walls, rhododendrons, flower beds, roses, an orchard, and organic market garden across five acres."

The fundraising initiative was part of the newly formed Taste Nature Charitable Trust, called the Taste Nature Social Enterprise, which aims to raise funds for community groups and deliver on education, health and environmental projects.

"Part of what we are doing is working with agencies to help with access to good food."

The Festival of Gardens will continue this Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6,

9am-5pm.

For information, visit dunedingardens.co.nz

