Gay Gatsby a goodbye

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Dunedin Pride vice-chairwoman Danielle Fentiman tries out her outfit for The Gay Gatsby, a 1920s themed night of entertainment taking place on August 27 at the Harbourside Grill in Fryatt St from 8.30pm.

The night of dancing, eating and drinking will be a special one for her as she is stepping down as vice-chairwoman at the annual meeting in September, after three years serving on the Dunedin Pride board.

For many in the rainbow community the 18+ event for LGBTQIA+ people and their friends will be the first opportunity for a big party in Dunedin since the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a successful Youth Ball in June for young people from 13 to 18 which attracted about 120 people, this event aimed to celebrate the older age group, and she hoped people of any age, even into their 50s and 60s, would join.

"I am organising this event as my goodbye to the community. I have served on the board for three years and it's time to move on so it's a pretty special event." Email contact@dunedinpride.org.nz for details.