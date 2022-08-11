Gold rush for NZ in Birmingham

Dunedin-born Hamish Kerr celebrates winning gold in the high jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It has been a glittering success for New Zealand athletes as the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham wrapped up earlier this week with a total tally of 49 medals for the New Zealand team, comprising 20 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze.

With more than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations gathering in the British city of Birmingham, the games were the largest ever held.

Day one began with a spectacular opening ceremony and athletes parade, with the New Zealand team led by flagbearers Tom Walsh and Joelle King.

Competition started with a splash on day two with para swimmer Sophie Pascoe winning gold in the women’s S9 100m freestyle.

More gold followed for Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King and Rebecca Petch for the women's team sprint while Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart won the men's 4000m team pursuit.

Day three saw gold in the pool for Lewis Clareburt in the men's 400m individual medley.

On the cycling track there was gold for Andrews in the women's sprint, Gate in the men's 4000m individual pursuit and Bryony Botha in the women's 3000m individual pursuit.

There was more swimming gold on August 1 as para swimmer Joshua Willmer won the men's 100m breaststroke SB8 and Clareburt picked up his second gold by winning the men's 200m butterfly.

The gold tally for day four was completed by Corbin Strong taking first place in the men's 15km scratch race.

The next day saw Andrew Jeffcoat win gold in the men’s 50m backstroke, Gate win gold in the men’s 40km points race and Andrews secure top slot in women’s keirin.

Samuel Gaze took gold in the cycling mountain bike men's cross-country on August 3 and August 4 saw Paul Coll take gold in the squash men’s singles, and Hamish Kerr take gold in the men's high jump.

A big moment of excitement at the weekend was Tom Walsh adding to his impressive tally of achievements as he won gold in the men's shot put.

Other late highlights included squash golds to the mixed doubles team of Coll and Joelle King and the women's doubles team of Amanda Landers-Murphy and King.

Gate also snared a fourth gold in the men's road race cycling.

