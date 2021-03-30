Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Graduate programme receives $129,000 grant

    Mentoring pilot programme . . . Local social service practitioners and recent graduates come together at Otago Youth Wellness Trust to launch the pilot Integrated Practitioner Accelerator programme. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    The Otago Community Trust has granted $129,000 to a group of social service providers for a pilot programme to mentor new graduates.

    The Integrated Practitioner Accelerator programme, co-ordinated by the Otago Youth Wellness Trust on behalf of 10 agencies, is designed to enhance support for new tertiary graduates as they enter the workforce.

    Otago Youth Wellness Trust manager Claire Ramsay said concern had grown over the years about recruitment and retention of experienced skilled practitioners who could work in an integrated way.

    “This grant provides a group of community stakeholders, from the child and youth sector, the financial support to begin a dedicated pilot programme to work with tertiary students and new graduates in Dunedin who wish to receive quality mentoring in a variety of settings.”

    The students come from a range of disciplines, including youth work, social work, teaching and occupational therapy, with frontline practitioners re›entering training and on secondment also likely to participate.

    Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the trust was pleased to be offering funding support to assist the pilot Integrated Practitioner Accelerator programme.

    Ms Bridger said the long-term goal of the group of youth and social service providers was to improve the capability of the region’s skilled practitioners working with some of our most vulnerable.

    “We see real merit in investing in a pilot programme that builds capability in this area,’’ she said.

