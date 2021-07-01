Half century of container shipping

Gathered to mark 50 years since the first container ship departed Port Chalmers are (back, from left) Port Otago representatives Jim Milne, chief executive Kevin Winders, (middle row), Kevin Scoles, Craig Usher, community advocate Carol Meikle, Hamburg Sud South Island manager Kaleb Emery, (front) St Joseph’s School pupils Mina Suwanarusk (10) and Luisa Makanesi (9). PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Support for Port Chalmers becoming a container port was so strong in the 1970s that 34,000 Dunedin people signed a petition in its favour.

Memories and the vital role played by the port in the economy of the Otago-Southland region were explored at a gathering to mark 50 years since the first container vessel Columbus New Zealand departed the port on June 28, 1971.

Hosted by Port Chalmers Maritime Museum, Monday’s celebration involved past and present port staff, Port Chalmers community members, and representatives of St Joseph’s School, which has long-standing connections to the port.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said it was good to celebrate such an important milestone for the port and the region.

"Those first containers to depart 50 years ago would have been packed with products from across the region," he said.

Past and present Port Otago staff members (from left) Bruce Malcolm, Malcolm Macdonald, John Scott, Jim Milne, and Kevin Scoles, reminisce about the many changes at the port over the past 50 years.

"I can’t even imagine what it would have been like for the wharfies at that time to make the change from loading ships to dealing with containers."

Past and present staff members enjoyed reminiscing about the introduction of containers at Port Chalmers and the impact it had made on their working lives.

One of the first gantry crane drivers, Bruce Malcolm, recalled travelling to Wellington for training and the experience of seeing that first ship come in.

Jim Milne said there had been excitement at the port when Columbus New Zealand arrived.

"We thought it was a huge ship in those days," he said.

About four years later, it was all hands on deck to lobby for Dunedin to become the country’s first container port, ahead of its fierce rival, Lyttelton.

"It was very political at the time, and we were out on the streets collecting signatures in support," Mr Malcolm said.

"Everyone in the town got behind it — it was important for local jobs and access for products from Otago and Southland," he said.

Port Otago. Photo: ODT files

The establishment of the container terminal at Port Chalmers, alongside its natural deep water, and the region’s production, had laid the foundations for future growth.

Port Chalmers community advocate Carol Meikle, who has spent many years researching the history of St Mary McKillop and the Sisters of St Joseph in the town, said the church and school had a formed a special relationship with the Columbus New Zealand Shipping Line.

This included the "adoption" of St Joseph’s School by the shipping line, and a visit from captain and crew on the maiden voyage of the Columbus New Zealand.

Dunedin-based Hamburg Sud South Island manager Kaleb Emery said the original Columbus New Zealand and its sister ships had been the first of their kind for the shipping line.

"It was the dawn of the new era of containerisation, and a new approach to moving goods," he said.

Hamburg Sud continued to service Port Chalmers today, linking the region to the United States and Asia.

"It is a privilege to be involved in marking such a special milestone," Mr Emery said.

Along with looking back into the port’s history, Mr Winders also looked forward to Port Otago’s plans for a new office building connected to the Port Chalmers Maritime Museum.

"I am delighted that in the next 18 months we will have a nice new building and laneway connected to the museum," he said, "cementing the relationship between the port and the museum."