Hands-On experience lets students explore

University of Otago PhD candidate Kate Hodgson releases green dye to track currents in the Water of Leith during the Whai Wheako i Ōtākou, Hands-On at Otago. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Students have been cooking up a taste of university life in Dunedin this week.

More than 400 young people from over 200 secondary schools across the country have participated in Whai Wheako i Ōtākou, Hands-On at Otago.

The immersive programme provides an opportunity for years 12 and 13 pupils to sample the life of a tertiary learner.

The group has been staying at residential college Te Rangihīroa, engaging in research projects, trying a host of university subjects and enjoying a varied social and recreational schedule.

Participants measured skulls, tested student-built "lunar landers", visited the Dunedin Police Station, flew drones to collect data and took to the harbour on the RV Polaris II.

Teenagers engaged with a diverse range of disciplines across the sciences, health sciences, humanities and business, ranging from chemistry and anatomy to law, marketing and theatre.

At the University of Otago College of Education, the cohort tried out heating chocolate to then put into moulds.

Jay Sititi, 16, of Auckland, said he joined the programme to explore his future education options.

As well as teaching he also looked into physical education and psychology.

Anna Quigley, then 16, of Methven, adds raspberry flavouring to her chocolate mould. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

He enjoyed being able to build connections with peers and experience a new university away from Auckland.

Dani Joyce, 16, travelled from New Plymouth to attend the programme and said it had been "really fun".

"I have met a lot of cool people."

She was planning to be a teacher, which would follow a family tradition.

"My mum’s a teacher, my mum’s mum was a teacher, my mum’s mum’s mum was a teacher."

She was "very passionate" about English.

"So that is what I am going to do, I am going to study that and then I am going to do a one-year teaching course so I can teach in high school."

At the Water of Leith, groups examined different aspects of the environment.

School of Geography senior lecturer Dr Sarah Mager said students looked at the health of the Leith, taking samples to see what creatures lived in the water.

Jaykin Holmes, 16, of Whitianga, (left) and Jay Sititi, then 16, of Auckland, try their hand at creating chocolate moulds. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

They then observed the current of the river by putting in a green dye that provided a visual example of how the water moved.

"It starts off red and as soon as it interacts with the water it goes bright, bright green.

"It naturally breaks down in UV light, so they will see the effect persist really strongly for about ten minutes.

"We use it in hydrology to see how the water is mixing and flowing."

Student Kaprece Hooper, 16, of Gisborne, said she wanted to become a marine biologist and felt Gisborne did not have the opportunities to explore that.

The visit was her first time in the South Island and she had enjoyed the week, with one of the highlights being a trip to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

"It has been pretty good."

Hands-On at Otago co-convener Dr Lisa Russell said the week was a wonderful way for secondary students to experience some of the subjects and opportunities offered by the University of Otago.

"They also get to make new friends, develop their skills and grow in confidence," she said.

