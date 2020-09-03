Thursday, 3 September 2020

High schooler shaves off $2600 for charity

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    King's High School pupil Robbie Heller gets his hair shaved by Bloke barber Rewi Pomare at school on Friday. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON
    King's High School pupil Robbie Heller gets his hair shaved by Bloke barber Rewi Pomare at school on Friday. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON
    The guy with the big hair has a new do.

    King’s High School pupil Robbie Heller (16) had his head shaved on Friday to raise money for the Cancer Society.

    Robbie knew a lot of people who had been affected by cancer, and knew it was a big problem in New Zealand.

    "There’s many people with cancer who don’t have the option to not shave their hair," he said.

    "They have to, so I want to honour them because they don’t have a choice."

    Robbie had the idea a few months ago, when told by some senior school leaders he needed a cut.

    So, he proposed the idea that he could shave it off for a good cause.

    King's High School pupil Robbie Heller before getting his hair shaved off for the Cancer Society on Friday.
    King's High School pupil Robbie Heller before getting his hair shaved off for the Cancer Society on Friday.

    His hair had become quite distinctive and something he was known for.

    "If most people see my name they probably think ‘oh, he’s the guy with the big afro’.

    "A few people have told me they don’t want to see it go but I guess it’s probably the right time."

    His last haircut was about 18 months ago, and he could not remember the last time he had short hair.

    Robbie Heller sporting his new hairdo.
    Robbie Heller sporting his new hairdo.

    He felt a bit nervous beforehand, but was happy with the results — besides one downside.

    "It’s pretty cold."

    His initial fundraising goal was $750 but he had to keep extending it as the donations flooded in.

    As of yesterday, he had raised more than $2600.

    "It’s unbelievable.

    "It’s amazing to know that money is going to go to great use."

     

