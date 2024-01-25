Japanese tradition looks to future

Thirty-one people gather to celebrate turning 20 years old, during a Japanese coming-of-age ceremony on Saturday. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A blend of cultures came together for a Japanese coming-of-age ceremony at Knox Church Stuart Hall on Saturday.

Thirty one young people took part in the ceremony, which celebrates people turning 20 years old, the age people are considered to have become adults in Japanese culture.

University of Otago international student and organiser Haruhito Tanaka expressed his gratitude to organisations including the Dunedin Otaru Sister City Society and the Dunedin City Council for supporting the initiative.

He reflected on the challenges facing young people.

"Even now, wars are happening and discrimination exists.

"However, days like today, we learn, understand and respect each other’s culture."

He hoped the world would become a better place when differences of nationality, gender, age or other barriers between people no longer existed.

"Our generation’s future will undoubtedly face unexpected challenges, but we only live once, and youth is a very short part of it."

"So what are we waiting for?

"Let’s get out there and enjoy our lives."

Dunedin-Otaru Sister City Society secretary Nathan Woodfield said Dunedin had a long relationship with Japan and in particular with the city of Otaru, Dunedin’s sister city for more than 40 years.

The intercity relationship fostered generations of friendships, experiences and business relationships, he said.

He had recently witnessed a coming of age ceremony during a visit to Otaru city.

"With this event in Dunedin now, future generations will get a chance to celebrate this, whether they’re in Japan or in Dunedin."

He gave words of advice to the young people coming of age on Saturday.

"As you go out into the world, I’d like you to remember your experiences, lessons and friendships formed here in Dunedin.

"As you face challenges in the future, your experiences — both good and bad — will give you wisdom.

"Your lessons will give you knowledge, and your friends will be there to confide in and encourage you for the rest of your life."

Video messages of support were played, including Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Mayor of Otaru City Toshiya Hazama, Japanese ambassador to New Zealand Koichi Ito, professional rugby player Shota Horie, professional baseball player Chiharu Tanaka, entertainer Hiroyuki and Japanese influencer Kusady.

Dunedin city councillor Sophie Barker, with the help of economic development adviser Akari Anfield, presented coming-of-age certificates to the new adults, symbolising their transition into adulthood and the responsibilities that accompanied it.

Manami Kataoka, representing the new adults, reflected on the significance of the milestone and noted being able to experience the coming-of-age ceremony while living in Dunedin would remain with her for the rest of her life.

"We know that there will be many difficulties in our future life, but we will take a new step forward as members of society.

"We are still in our infancy, but we pray to live strong and sturdy lives with awareness of adulthood."

