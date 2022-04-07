Jazz club reopens this weekend

PHOTO: MAX CAO

The Dunedin Jazz Club is set to reopen this Saturday, with the Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra performing a tribute show to big band swing legend Count Basie.

The orchestra will be directed by Nick Cornish (pictured) and supported by the Jesse Kokaua Quartet.

The show was originally planned for August last year but was cancelled due to the lockdown.

The Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra is an 18-piece big band founded in 1989 by local jazz legend Calder Prescott, who spent many years transcribing arrangements of his favourite swing groups, such as the Count Basie and Glenn Miller big bands.

Despite the recent passing of Prescott, renewed vigour has been brought to the group through the appointment of Cornish as director. Cornish is a well-known alto saxophonist, who spent many years as the lead player of Calder’s band.

Under the Covid-19 Red traffic light setting, Dunedin Jazz Club patrons will need to wear masks and no food or drink will be served.