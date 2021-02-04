Job scheme gives wetlands a boost

Sinclair Wetlands co-ordinator Glen Riley oversees the ongoing work to care for the health of the wetland and its many resident native species. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Covid-19 cloud had an unexpected silver lining for the Taieri’s nationally important wetland habitat Sinclair Wetlands.

When the global pandemic forced New Zealand to close its borders to international travellers last year, Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau/Sinclair Wetlands Trust co-ordinator Glen Riley was concerned his usual volunteer workforce would disappear.

"For a long time, volun-tourism has helped create the backbone for the mahi of managing the wetland, so I was worried that I would lose that overnight," Mr Riley said.

"However, what happened instead was that we were presented with an amazing opportunity to create jobs."

The Sinclair Wetlands, which form a 315ha portion of the Lake Waihola and Lake Waipori wetland complex, received a funding boost under the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme.

Boardwalks extend through open water sections of Sinclair Wetlands, ensuring workers and the public safe access to the area.

Part of the Covid-19 recovery package, the $1.245billion programme will run for four years.

Mr Riley said the funding had allowed Sinclair Wetlands to employ four people in September for a 10-week period, which has been rolled over to another 10 weeks.

"The programme has been great — it has benefitted the wetland and the workers," he said.

With a goal of planting 6000 native trees and plants in the wetland in 2020, the workers had got stuck into meeting that target.

"And those plants need maintenance, and there is also weed control and pest control to be done.

A pukeko wades through the water at Sinclair Wetlands in search of food.

"Having a dedicated team on hand to do that work make its much simpler to manage the wetland."

Owned by Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu and valued as a wahi taonga (culturally significant site), for mahinga kai (traditional food and resources), conservation, recreation, and education, the Sinclair Wetlands are made up of a mixture of river channels, pools, swamps, and forested islands.

After many years of intensive volunteer work, the wetland was showing fewer weeds, fewer predators, and an increase in birdlife — such as the flagship species the fern bird, Mr Riley said.

Heavy summer rain across the region in December and January had shown the effectiveness of the wetland system, which had absorbed a lot of water.

"The water levels are up very high at the moment, which has meant a delay to our weed control programme, particularly willows.

"However, the wetland has been doing its job for the land and as an important part of the ecosystem."

With the Covid-19 pandemic preventing New Zealanders from travelling overseas, the Sinclair Wetlands had been visited and enjoyed by many local people, as well as school groups, clubs and university students.

"But, we haven’t had any big public events for a while, as we wanted to be on the side of caution," Mr Riley said.

The Sinclair Wetlands seldom held celebrations for World Wetlands Day itself, as it fell at a particularly busy time of year in terms of maintenance and weed control.

However, the wetland would put its best foot forwards during the Wild Dunedin festival in April, Mr Riley said.

"We will look forward to celebrating the wonders of the wetland then."