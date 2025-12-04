Keen to foster community

New Taieri Network community connector Jean Bonner hopes to maintain and expand the organisation’s efforts. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Fostering a sense of belonging is newly appointed Taieri Network community connector Jean Bonner.

She fills the position previously held by Teresa Christie, now embarking on fresh pursuits in Cromwell.

Mrs Bonner grew up in Momona and attended high school in Mosgiel.

"I studied at the university and I went on an exchange in between that to Switzerland," Mrs Bonner said.

After living in Southland, she spent about 10 years in Henley and now resides in Mosgiel.

A trained teacher, Mrs Bonner has taught maths, chemistry, physics and French. She also has rural experience, formerly dairy farming on the Taieri.

While there is a different face to the organisation, it has the same focus on supporting and co-ordinating regional activities.

"I have always been really interested in community and contributing to community and the sense of belonging that comes from a good community."

She helps at Silverstream School teaching French and has been involved in volunteer initiatives such as a "tidy the Taieri" event, picking up rubbish along roads.

The role changes to 30 hours a week next year, her office hours likely shifting to 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Mrs Bonner aims to enable local ideas and ensure people in Mosgiel and the Taieri have opportunities to enjoy the unique identity of the area.

"I really like to celebrate just everything in life, to be honest."

