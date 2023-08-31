Little Box returns with comic chamber opera

Soprano Caroline Burchell

Dunedin’s chamber opera company, Little Box of Operas, returns to the stage after a two-year Covid hiatus with a production of Telemann’s delightful comic opera Pimpinone.

Written in 1725 as a comic intermezzo in three parts, Pimpinone was designed to be performed between the acts of Handel’s opera Tamerlano.

The Little Box of Operas production, which will be staged next week at St Hilda’s Collegiate, features coloratura soprano Caroline Burchell in the role of the feisty Vespetta, and tenor Federico Freschi as Pimpinone.

Pimpinone is directed by artistic director Jenny Burchell, accompanied by musical director David Burchell (harpsichord) and a string quartet comprising Tessa Petersen (violin), Ngaruaroha Martin (violin), Katrina Sharples (viola) and Ellen Walters (cello).

In addition to accompanying the singers, who will be performing in English, the musicians will perform instrumental segments from Handel’s Concerti Grossi (Opus 6).

Jenny Burchell said the singers and musicians were enjoying rehearsing the intermezzo opera, which required nimble performances and lots of characterisations from its two leads.

"It is a fast-paced, action-packed little piece that definitely has its challenges for the singers.

"We have been waiting for several years for the right singers to turn up for this work.

"Vespetta’s role requires considerable vocal agility, and Pimpinone’s aria in the third act requires him to sing in no fewer than three different voices.

Tenor Federico Freschi

"We are delighted that the time has finally arrived — and much amused that in addition to their vocal skills, both singers are art historians."

A popular story in the 18th century, Pimpinone follows the lives of ambitious maid Vespetta and wealthy, chaotic bachelor Pimpinone.

Each sees the other as the means to advancement, but who will get the upper hand?

More than 300 years after its first performance, Pimpinone remains a mainstay of opera houses all over the world, but is rarely heard in New Zealand.

"We are pleased to be presenting such a fun opera as our first production for two years," Jenny Burchell said.

"[We] are also excited to be performing in the St Hilda’s Performing Arts Auditorium — which is a new venue for us.

"It is nice to be able to perform a work like this, which is very good fun and will hopefully encourage a new audience to come along and experience chamber opera."

The Little Box of Operas was established in 2015 as a small, professional-level company specialising in chamber opera.

Its primary focus was on accessible story-telling, offering "opera for people who think they don’t like opera" and attracting new audiences.

- The production of Telemann’s Pimpinone will be performed on September 7 and 9, at 7.30pm, and September 10, at 3pm, in the performing arts auditorium, St Hilda’s Collegiate School.

