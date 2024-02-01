Local roses in calendar

Members of rose societies throughout New Zealand compete annually to win a place on a calendar produced by national group Rose Societies of New Zealand.

This year, two photographs by Otago Rose Society (ORS) members feature.

The March image by ORS president Dave Cannan is of warm apricot floribunda ‘Ginger Kisses’, while October features Lynette Scoles’ hybrid tea ‘Sheila’s Perfume’, which has red edges blending into a yellow centre.