Loyalty programme to end permanently in January

The AA Smartfuel programme is to end permanently, effective at 11.59pm on January 31.

That will be the final date to earn and redeem discounts.

Until then, it continues as usual and people can use the loyalty programme at all participating retailers.

Managing director Scott Fitchett said the scheme had operated successfully for the past 12 years.

"The AA Smartfuel team are immensely proud that our partner village of more than 200 retailers has helped Kiwis earn over one billion dollars in fuel discounts," he said.