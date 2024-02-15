Masters Games event hits the bullseye

Geoff McGowan, of Timaru, eyes up his shot during during the 35th New Zealand Masters Games Archery competition. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

With a full quiver and a keen eye, about 30 archers converged on Chingford Park last weekend to take part in an archery tournament as part of the 35th New Zealand Masters Games.

Dunedin Archery Club tournament organiser Tahir Singh said events on Saturday and Sunday attracted archers from across New Zealand and even a participant from Australia.

The first day was a bit slower than expected due to archers voting on three-arrow ends.

A mix of rain and wind on Saturday was challenging at times. However, Sunday was fine and a lot calmer, he said.

Mike Hooper, of Canterbury, lines up his shot.

For the first time, the Dunedin Archery Club opted to host a separate Masters Games event rather than incorporating it into a registered Archery New Zealand tournament.

"From what archers have said, they seemed to enjoy it very much."

Singh said there was a great turnout and a highlight was seeing the archers enjoy themselves — "especially those who have never done an archery tournament like this before".

"It is always a good sign when those kinds of archers are making good memories."

Archers step up to the line during the 35th New Zealand Masters Games Archery competition.

This year the club lowered the entry age to 30 providing a wider potential pool of players.

"The youngest was 30 years of age while the ‘wisest’ was 69."

Archers competed in compound, para-compound, barebow, traditional and recurve categories.

Overall, he said, it was a successful weekend and the club looked forward to seeing archers again in 2026 when the Masters Games returns to Dunedin.

