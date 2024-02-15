Masters Games event hits the bullseye

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Archery Club tournament organiser Tahir Singh said events on Saturday and Sunday attracted archers from across New Zealand and even a participant from Australia.
The first day was a bit slower than expected due to archers voting on three-arrow ends.
A mix of rain and wind on Saturday was challenging at times. However, Sunday was fine and a lot calmer, he said.
"From what archers have said, they seemed to enjoy it very much."
Singh said there was a great turnout and a highlight was seeing the archers enjoy themselves — "especially those who have never done an archery tournament like this before".
"It is always a good sign when those kinds of archers are making good memories."
"The youngest was 30 years of age while the ‘wisest’ was 69."
Archers competed in compound, para-compound, barebow, traditional and recurve categories.
Overall, he said, it was a successful weekend and the club looked forward to seeing archers again in 2026 when the Masters Games returns to Dunedin.