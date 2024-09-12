Meeting hears funding requests

Otago Peninsula Community Board

The Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting was dominated by a lengthy public forum, as a stream of local residents stepped up to raise concerns and speak to funding applications.

The meeting, held last Thursday at Portobello Bowling Club, opened with board deputy chairman Hoani Langsbury saying a few words about the tangi of Kiingi Tūheitia.

The public forum opened with a presentation by Broad Bay School principal Rebecca Gilbertson, who spoke in support of the school’s application for funds towards supporting families to send their children to camp.

Later in the meeting, the board discussed the request, concluding that the application was outside its criteria and also that other peninsula schools might have similar costs.

It eventually settled on providing a one-off grant of $300 to each of the three peninsula schools — Broad Bay, Portobello and Macandrew Bay — to use for expenses or projects.

The board then heard from a deputation of Harington Point residents, led by Carmel Spencer, who raised the issue of the impact harbour dredging by Port Otago was having on their low-lying properties.

The residents said that erosion had become a major problem, the Dunedin City Council reserve was "now gone" and 2500cu m of sand deposited just weeks ago to build up the shoreline had already been swept away.

The loss of habitat had resulted in little blue penguins being forced to nest under houses and boats, and some residents had built revetments to try to preserve their properties.

The residents urged the board to support their calls for action from Otago Regional Council and the DCC.

After questions and discussion, board chairman Paul Pope suggested making contact with the chief executives of the ORC and DCC and Cr Whiley suggested the group give a presentation at the ORC public forum.

Resident Graham McLean also spoke about Te Rauone Reserve, saying the carpark and basketball court were a credit to the DCC.

However, the area to the north of the carpark was "a disgrace", with wind-blown sand smothering plantings, seats and lizard habitats and noxious weeds creating a fire hazard.

Following questions, Mr Pope said he would write to the DCC Parks and Reserves to highlight the issues.

Long-standing Portobello resident Yvonne Sutherland raised concerns about large, heavy buses rumbling past her historic home, at the corner of Nicholas St and Portobello Rd. The constant shaking was causing damage to the walls.

The road was narrow and was not suitable for buses, she said.

ORC Transport lead Julian Phillips was at the meeting and undertook to look into the issue.

Later in the meeting, board members discussed a range of bus-related issues with Mr Phillips, including finding a suitable place for buses to turn around and Macandrew Bay bus stops.

The final presentation for the public forum was from Barbara Wilkins, of the Caselburg Trust, who spoke in support of a funding application for $2000 towards repair and double glazing of windows at the cottage.

Later in the meeting, the board granted the trust $1000.

The board also discussed a funding request from Portobello Bowling Club, granting $1500 for club house maintenance.

The Otago Peninsula Community Board then moved on to its meeting agenda, discussing its community plan and hearing a presentation about the Otago Peninsula Community Resilience Guide.

Finally, board members provided verbal reports on their areas of responsibility.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz