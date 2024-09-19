Minister gratified to see language use increasing

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Māori Language Week this year has the theme of ‘‘ake ake ake - a forever language’’.

In a statement, Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka said te reo Māori was the beating heart of Aotearoa, and from private businesses to the Paris Olympics, reo Māori was growing with the success of New Zealanders.

‘‘At the recent Olympics, te reo Māori featured as part of our national bid in front of the world. Let’s take that pride in nationhood and keep it going into Te Wiki and beyond.’’

It was especially great to see so many Māori and New Zealand businesses celebrating te reo Māori, he said.

‘‘Welcoming te reo into the private sector brings the language to new audiences and spaces.’’

This year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori was dedicated to the memory and contribution of beloved Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

‘‘We also acknowledge his daughter, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Pootatau Te Wherowhero VIII as the new leader of the Kiingitanga movement.

‘‘Thanks to the efforts of many who have gone before us, and champions of te reo today, te reo Māori is becoming more and more a part of everyday life in New Zealand,’’ Mr Potaka said.

‘‘As part of my commitment, I speak te reo in Te Whare Pāremata [the House of Parliament], and in our office we have regular tikanga, waiata and reo sessions.

‘‘Whether you have an ancestral connection to the language or not, te reo Māori connects us all to this place.

‘‘I encourage everyone to give te reo Māori a go, whether you know a little or a lot.’’