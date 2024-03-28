Young and old poured into Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday to sample Pasifika culture and food at the Moana Nui festival, organised by Pacific Trust Otago.

About 60 stalls and more than a dozen performances by Pasifika groups meant there was plenty to entertain the public.

From Papua New Guinea in the west to the Cook Islands in the east, the event provided a glimpse of the culture of Pacific Island nations.

Food was a big attraction, with the likes of poke (raw fish in coconut milk) and Tongan watermelon drink otai popular choices.

Organisers were pleased with the turnout and delighted to showcase aspects of Pasifika life.

Gillian Vine was there.