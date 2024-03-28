Thursday, 28 March 2024

Moana Nui festival

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star
    Pacific Trust Otago dietitian Finau Taungapeau dances through the stadium. PHOTOS: GILLIAN VINE
    Good mates Itiaki (left) and Faafetai, from Tuvalu and Samoa, enjoy some kai at Moana Nui.
    Hunter McPherson (5) gets a free haircut from trainee hairdresser Te-ava Nicholas. Hunter looked...
    A Moana Nui performance from a Papua New Guinea group is led by two warriors in traditional costume.
    Cook Island ’ei katu (flower crowns) and pareu (lavalava) were popular souvenirs at Moana Nui.
    Young and old poured into Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday to sample Pasifika culture and food at the Moana Nui festival, organised by Pacific Trust Otago.

    About 60 stalls and more than a dozen performances by Pasifika groups meant there was plenty to entertain the public.

    From Papua New Guinea in the west to the Cook Islands in the east, the event provided a glimpse of the culture of Pacific Island nations.  

    Food was a big attraction, with the likes of poke (raw fish in coconut milk) and Tongan watermelon drink otai popular choices.

    Organisers were pleased with the turnout and delighted to showcase aspects of Pasifika life.

