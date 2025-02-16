Morris, Rover, Triumph and the rest

Keith Ruthven shows his replica Morris Marina 1.8 TC Coupe rally car. Photo: Sam Henderson

An icon of motoring history will be highlighted at this year’s Best of British Charity Motoring Day.

The car trial event returns on Sunday, February 23, travelling from Victoria Rd to a "show and shine" in the Outram Reserve.

This year the "Marque of the Day" is the Morris car.

The Morris name had its origins in William Richard Morris, Viscount Nuffield, who founded Morris Motors in 1912.

By the mid 1920s it had become Britain’s biggest car company.

Keith Ruthven, of Momona, has created a replica of a Morris Marina 1.8 TC Coupe that was built for the 1972 Heatway International Rally.

This was a 2500-mile (4020km) race that started in Wellington, travelled to Auckland, across to Gisborne and down the East Coast to finish back in Wellington.

The rally car was one of a pair of Morris Marinas built by the British Leyland Competition Department in Abingdon, UK.

The car was driven in the event by Jim Richards, with Jim Carney as co-driver.

Although it won a special stage early in the event, the Morris Marina 1.8 TC Coupe suffered suspension problems and also had gearbox issues.

"The gearboxes were crap so they never finished."

The rally was instead won by Andrew Cowan and co-driver Jim Scott in a BMC Mini Clubman GT.

For his replica, Mr Ruthven used the bodies of two separate cars.

One that he found in Oamaru was disgusting and rusty, he said.

"And then I found another one, and then joined it together and made it into one coupe."

The Heatway Rally Morris Marina 1.8 TC Coupe rally car is shown on display at the Christchurch Star International Motor Show in September 1972. Photo: The Press

He put in an MGB gearbox and Ford brakes.

"The motor is still MGB."

The interior is as spare as it can be, simply the basics of seating and instrumentation.

"Everything I’ve done on this car, I’ve done it myself.

"I made all the seat brackets up myself ... second-hand seats, second-hand steering wheel, I’ve done all the electricals myself.

"It is just a fun thing."

Best of British

The Best of British Charity Motoring Day takes place on Sunday, February 23.

Hosted by the Otago Jaguar Drivers’ Club, the event is a celebration of British automotive engineering, design and style. This year the event will raise funds for Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust.

Registration is at 120 Victoria Rd, St Kilda, between 9am and 10.30am.

Drivers then set off on a car trial, with a shorter route available for vintage and veteran vehicles.

Cars will arrive at Outram Reserve for a "show and shine" competition.

The best time to see all the motors will be late morning to early afternoon.

British cars and motorcycles of any age can be registered. Visit fb.com/bobcarrun for details.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz