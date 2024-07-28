Native plantings to restore area

Korako Karetai whānau members (from left) Louise Arriaga Power, Lydia Arriaga Power (9), Lola Arriaga Power (11), Mary Laurenson), Julien Arriaga and Lea Arriaga Power (5) plant Ti Kōuka/New Zealand cabbage trees at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head, marking the entrance way to O Te Rakihiwi. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Thousands of native trees and shrubs are being planted at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head with the aim of cloaking it in vegetation and restoring the mauri (life force) of the area.

The project, dubbed "Me Whakakākahu i a Pukekura/Let’s cloak Pukekura" was launched during Matariki by management trust Te Poari a Pukekura — a partnership between Korako Karetai Trust, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, the Department of Conservation (Doc) and Dunedin City Council.

Te Poari a Pukekura trust chairwoman Nadia Wesley-Smith said about 600 trees and shrubs were planted by the community at Pukekura over Matariki weekend, and a further 450 were planted during a working bee at the site last Sunday.

Another 1000 specially selected trees and shrubs would be planted in the area in the next few months, not including the toroa/royal albatross breeding colony area at the tip of the headland, Ms Wesley-Smith said.

The much-visited, sparsely vegetated area between the carpark and the lighthouse viewing platform, locally known as O Te Rakihiwi, is the focus for this year’s plantings.

"It is a special place to be working, especially on a windy day like it was on Sunday. We saw many albatross coming and going during the day," she said.

Community members gather for a planting session at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head on Sunday.

Led by Te Poari a Pukekura project manager Alishea Dench, the planting effort aims to help remove pest plants such as thistles in the area, and to revegetate with native species, including "resource plants" such as harekeke/flax and cabbage trees.

"These resource plantings reflect what mana whenua know once grew at Pukekura and what was used by mana whenua at Pukekura in the past.

"They include species that were traditionally used as fibre sources and in rongoa [medicine]," Ms Wesley-Smith said.

Adding to other extensive plantings carried out at Takiharuru/Pilots Beach by the Korako Karetai whānau over many years, this year’s plantings commemorate the five generations of mana whenua who have cared for the area.

The planting includes a continuous band of kowhai and kōkōmuka planted across Pukekura, leading towards Waiwhakaheke — a site where, in ancient times, mana whenua would lower tūpāpaku (their dead) over the cliff faces on long ropes and farewell their spirits to te moana nui a kiwa, the oceanic current.

Ms Wesley-Smith said the success of the planting programme relied on the control of rabbits, so rabbit exclusion fencing had been installed, and a rabbit control operation would be carried out at Pukekura.

The project’s leaders were under no illusions about the challenges of revegetation in the harsh conditions at Pukekura.

"We are trialling several different strategies to ensure the success of revegetation plantings given pressure from strong winds, dry soils, rabbit browsing and invasive exotic weeds.

"Our planning process has been rigorous, we have taken into consideration the array of site-specific and wider Pukekura values through an enhancing mauri/life force lens and have ended up with a planting plan that will transform a deeply significant area of Pukekura for generations to come," Ms Wesley-Smith said.

The Me Whakakākahu i a Pukekura/Let’s cloak Pukekura project would be a multi-year effort, with a nature play space and carpark enhancements being considered for future restoration plans.

Te Poari a Pukekura have funded a large proportion of the 2024 planting and associated works, with support from the Ministry for Primary Industries Matariki Tu Rakau fund and Dunedin City Council’s Puaka Matariki grant.

• Interested members of the public are welcome to come along to the next community planting day at Pukekura, on Sunday, August 18, 10am-3pm.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz