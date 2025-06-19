New horse in sights for charity

Olly the horse is heading to Dunedin to help riders at Dunedin Riding for the Disabled. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Riding for the Disabled is hoping that a new horse will soon be added to the team thanks to generous giving.

The organisation is running a Givealittle page to raise funds towards the costs of bringing an 11-year-old horse called Olly from Christchurch into the organisation’s Fairfield herd.

The horse has a riding school history that shows he is good with children and has experience with many of the types of activities that are used in the organisation’s programme.

Measuring 16 hands, Olly will have the right temperament for riders who take part in its programme of therapeutic horseback riding.

President Grant Shackell said maintaining a herd of suitable horses was every bit as important to the organisation as having the support of its team of volunteers.

It was constantly reviewing its horse herd and managing their workload.

"Suitable horses don’t come along every day.

"We have been given the unique opportunity to purchase Olly, a horse that we expect to fit into our programme seamlessly.

"He will also be one of our larger horses and will suit some of our wait-listed riders who need a larger mount."

To give, visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Dunedin RDA.

