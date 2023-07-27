New peer-support service to operate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust Te Whare Oranga Ngākau has been named as service provider for peer-support services in Dunedin.
The need to develop more peer support services was identified in the national mental health inquiry, He Ara Oranga, and the 2021 Southern Time for Change — Te Hurihanga review.
Based in the Hope Centre, 63 Hanover St, the new service will provide peer support to people experiencing mental distress and/or addiction, six days a week: Tuesday 9am-5.30pm, Wednesday-Friday 9am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm -9pm.
Peer support will be mainly face-to-face, but also via phone/text/online and staff will also provide outreach support in the community. The planned start date is November 1.