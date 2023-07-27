New peer-support service to operate

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust Te Whare Oranga Ngākau has been named as service provider for peer-support services in Dunedin.

The need to develop more peer support services was identified in the national mental health inquiry, He Ara Oranga, and the 2021 Southern Time for Change — Te Hurihanga review.

Based in the Hope Centre, 63 Hanover St, the new service will provide peer support to people experiencing mental distress and/or addiction, six days a week: Tuesday 9am-5.30pm, Wednesday-Friday 9am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm -9pm.

Peer support will be mainly face-to-face, but also via phone/text/online and staff will also provide outreach support in the community. The planned start date is November 1.