New Plunket hub for South Dunedin

Nurse Candice Adam shows the property at 97 King Edward St where a new central hub for Whānau Āwhina Plunket will be developed. Photo: supplied

Whānau Āwhina Plunket is establishing a new community hub in South Dunedin, ensuring future-proofed services for local families.

The organisation has purchased a property at 97 King Edward St, formerly occupied by the Department of Corrections.

Seven existing Plunket clinics from across the city will relocate to the new site, which will house a one-stop hub for whānau.

Three of Plunket’s properties in Green Island, Wakari and Forbury will be sold, while four leased spaces will be closed.

However, services will continue in Anderson Bay, Mosgiel and Port Chalmers.

Plunket chief executive Fiona Kingsford said it was committed to continuing its mission of supporting Dunedin whānau.

Dunedin was a "very special place" as the organisation originated in nearby Karitāne, she said.

Dunedin Plunket nurse Candice Adam said the new hub would bring most services, such as Plunket nurses, kaiāwhina and community karitāne health workers, and community services, such as playgroups, antenatal classes, injury prevention and volunteer home visiting services, under one roof.

"Some of the older clinics are no longer fit for purpose and we are really looking forward to the move."

South Island clinical services manager Suzanne Johnston said the hub would undergo extensive renovations, including repairing the roof and cladding, installing double glazing, upgrading heating and cooling, upgrading kitchens, replacing the carpet and repainting the interior and exterior.

The new facility would maintain the same footprint, allowing for 26 on-site parking spaces.

Although seven clinics would consolidate into four clinic rooms, resources would be used more efficiently, she said.

"This means there will be a Plunket nurse accessible for appointments across the whole working week, where previously nurses have been travelling to smaller clinics but less frequently."

There would be a larger space for parent groups and flexible breakout spaces.

The hub would enable a more holistic approach to service delivery, providing opportunities for parents to access multiple services during one visit, Mrs Johnston said.

The renovations are expected to be completed by late October, services moving to the new hub in November.

Those interested in supporting the hub’s renovation can email loren.osullivan@plunket.org.nz or visit plunket.org.nz/plunket/support-plunket/dunedin-hub

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz