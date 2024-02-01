New rock podcast

Warren Voight

After a wide-ranging journey around the rock and roll globe, OAR FM radio host Warren Voight is embarking on a further trip.

For the past 12 years, Mr Voight has explored the history of rock music in his programme and podcast 360 Degrees ’Round Wazrock.

New show 360 Rockabilly Roundup homes in on the genre he loves the most.

Rockabilly is an early style of rock and roll music dating back to the early 1950s in the United States, especially the South. It blends the sound of Western musical styles, such as country, with rhythm and blues, leading to what is considered classic rock and roll.

"A whole lifestyle has developed around rockabilly in the past 50 years, particularly around the revival scene that has emerged since the 1970s," he said.

A new episode of 360 Rockabilly Roundup airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM every second Saturday at 3pm and is replayed at the same time the following Saturday.

A programme schedule can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

- By Jeff Harford