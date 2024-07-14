New trust running Christmas dinner

Dunedin Christmas Charitable Trustees (from left) Rob Riddell Tigeir, Esther Gilbert and Andrew Whiley are looking forward to welcoming people to the Dunedin Town Hall on Christmas Day. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It is a new trust but the same experience for locals taking part in a free shared meal on Christmas Day.

The Dunedin Christmas Charitable Trust has recently been established and trustees Andrew Whiley, Esther Gilbert and Rob Riddell Tigeir are looking forward to welcoming people from across the city to enjoy food and fellowship on the festive day.

The event has been organised by the Acts of Kindness Charitable Trust since 2013, led by Grant and Anne Hardy, as well as their son Zachariah.

After the death of Mrs Hardy in July 2023, the family decided to step down from planning the dinner.

The Dunedin City Council and Dunedin Community House helped organise the event last year, and the new trust will now assume responsibility for running it.

Mr Riddell Tìgeir said he honoured and acknowledged the work of the Hardy family over the years organising the event.

"We are standing on the shoulders of them."

When handing over the reins, Mr Hardy had given Mr Tigeir a specific instruction: "don’t make it weird".

Mr Riddell Tìgeir had "really taken that to heart", reassuring people the dinner would remain the same as it had always been.

"We are not flying in acrobats ... we are not having a hula hoop theme.

"It is Christmas dinner, it has crackers, it has turkey, this is Christmas dinner as we know it."

The trust has just confirmed its booking at the Dunedin Town Hall, and now that it was less than six months out from the big day, the trust is reaching out to the community for volunteers to help ensure all runs smoothly.

Specific roles the trust are hoping to fill include a treasurer and web design specialist as well as an event co-ordinator.

If people were not available on Christmas Day, volunteers were also needed ahead of time, in particular for the final week before Christmas.

The trust is also asking food producers who may wish to provide raw ingredients to get in touch.

If people were not available to volunteer, the trust is hoping those who can afford to may choose to give funds instead.

Mr Riddell Tìgeir emphasised the meal is open to all, with no questions asked regarding eligibility.

"That’s the most important thing to me, is that everybody feels welcome.

"If you want to come, come."

The trust will be running a ticketing system, just to provide information on the numbers coming, but the meal is still completely free.

People can book by visiting or phoning Dunedin Community House, or through the trust’s website.

To book, volunteer, or give, visit christmas.org.nz.

