New Zealand String Quartet concert series

PHOTO: LATITUDE CREATIVE

The NZ String Quartet visits Dunedin this weekend for a three-concert mini-residency, at the Regent Theatre and Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

The New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) is in Dunedin this weekend for a mini-residency, featuring two concerts at the Regent Theatre, and a concert at Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

The mini-residency will run from Friday to Sunday, and will begin with two concerts in the Regent Theatre’s Clarkson Studio on Friday, at 7.30pm, and Saturday, at 4pm.

The concerts included works by New Zealand composers Claire Cowan and Leonie Holmes, alongside works from the classical canon by Haydn, Brahms, Debussy and Shostakovich.

Regent Theatre director Sarah Anderson said the theatre was "beyond thrilled" to be hosting the NZSQ.

"The NZSQ’s dedication to presenting engaging programmes really aligns with the Regent’s commitment to providing enriching cultural experiences for our community.

"I believe this programme, and our partnership with Orokonui Ecosanctuary, celebrates both the diverse and creative nature of chamber music and Otepoti itself."

The New Zealand String Quartet’s almost sold-out concert at Orokonui Ecosanctuary on Sunday, at 5pm, titled "Sounds of the Sanctuary", will celebrate the beauty of nature and birdsong.

This weekend’s concerts will be among the final performances with the NZSQ by second violinist Monique Lapins, alongside Helene Pohl (violin), Gillian Ansell (viola), and Rolf Gjelsten (cello).