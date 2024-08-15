Photographer earns place in prestigious exhibition

This portrait of musician Rob Zielinski captured by Dunedin-based photographer, film-maker and actor Dan Eady, is the only local image to be included in the New Zealand Cinematographers Society "Still Stories" exhibition, on display at the Regent Theatre alongside the New Zealand International Film Festival. Image: Dan Eady

Putting in the hard work to adapt the skills of cinematography to capture still portraits has paid off for Dunedin-based photographer, film-maker, actor and producer Dan Eady, gaining him a place in a prestigious exhibition.

Eady’s portrait of musician Rob Zielinski is the only local image on show at the Regent Theatre as part of the New Zealand Cinematographers Society (NZCS) "Still Stories" exhibition, in conjunction with the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF).

An associate member of the NZCS, Eady said he was "super stoked" to have his image displayed as part of the "Still Stories" showcase, which features 30 images chosen by legendary film-maker Roger Donaldson.

The project challenges cinematographers to capture a powerful narrative in just one shot.

Eady said his portrait had been shot with the same lighting as he would have used on a film set, and it had been very interesting to see what the camera had produced.

"Rob Zielinski spends a lot of time in Dunedin and I met him while we were working on the film The Royal Treatment, and we became friends," Eady said.

"He is a dedicated musician and has a powerful face, so I was keen to take a really authentic portrait of him.

"In taking portraits, I am far more interested in the reality of people than in just taking a pretty picture — the results are much more powerful."

After training and working as an actor in Sydney, with a skill-enhancing day-job as a school portrait photographer, Eady came to Dunedin several years ago.

"Since being in Dunedin, I have been getting more into head-shot photography for actors, as they often need images for agencies.

"I like playing with light and understanding how lighting interacts with objects, especially faces."

Living and working in Dunedin, with its much smaller arts ecosystem, means people in the creative fields require a broader range of skills to get projects across the line.

Eady has embraced this and is focused not only on his photography, but also on gaining a foothold as an actor, producer and production co-ordinator in the local film-making industry. He is also building experience behind the camera.

"As an actor/producer, you are working collaboratively to help tell other people’s stories.

"If you are interested in telling your own stories, then you have to be a producer."

Eady is working to option a book about an Australian serial killer to turn into a movie or series.

The NZCS "Still Stories" exhibition is on display at the Regent Theatre, in the foyer and other areas, from now until August 25, alongside the NZIFF.

