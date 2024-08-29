Young musicians amped up for shows

Young local musicians gather for the first Amped workshop earlier this month, a chance to meet, form bands and decide on line-ups for shows. PHOTO: CRAIG BIRCH-MORUNGA

The popular Amped 2024 music project, which helps young musicians enhance their performance and career management skills, culminates in a series of gigs.

The line-ups have been announced for the four all-ages shows — to be held this Saturday and Sunday and September 7 and 8, from 1pm-5pm at Te Whare O Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

In the lead-up to the gigs, the young musicians — some experienced and others playing their first shows — are busy with rehearsals and some will be venturing out for their first radio interviews.

The annual Amped programme offers free music workshops, mentoring and all-ages gigs for young people aged under 18 during term 3, led by tutors, techs and guest artists from across the Otepoti Dunedin music community.

Amped 2024 has been produced by Dunedin musician, music producer and arts manager Craig Monk.

The programme has been running since 2012, originally as the Chicks Project, and is now under the umbrella of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, with the goal of starting the next generation’s music careers.

AMPED 2024 GIGS:

Saturday, August 31: Gig1, featuring Grace Gemmell, Eris, Youbee’s Rubies, Flush Median, 12 (One Two), Askhole, Seek Help!, and Angel’s Mischief, with guests Ghost Coloured Faces, 1pm-5pm, Te Whare O Rukutia, Princes St.

Sunday, September 1: Gig2, featuring Red Rekords, George McKinnon, Alex Austin, Amber Hurring, and Keira Wallace, with guest Violet Hirst, 1pm-5pm, Te Whare O Rukutia.

Saturday, September 7: Gig3, featuring Livvii Winter, NIHONZARU, Roadkill, Soul Side, and Song, with guests Robots in Love, 1pm-5pm, Te Whare O Rukutia.

Sunday, September 8: Gig4, featuring Krood!, Alex Anderson, Emily Roy, Grace Gemmell, Red Rekords, Ashane De Silva, and Chris Body, with guest Keira Wallace, 1pm-5pm, Te Whare O Rukutia.

• Tickets are free — bookings are recommended, visit https://ticketing.humanitix.com/tours/amped-2024

