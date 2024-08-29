Jazz orchestra honouring Gershwin

Nick Cornish

Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue this Saturday night.

In a special evening at the Dunedin Jazz Club, the jazz orchestra will mark the centenary with a big-band version of the legendary work.

Gershwin’s masterpiece, originally orchestrated by Ferde Grofe, has been arranged for big band by Gordon Goodwin.

Under the leadership of local musician Nick Cornish, the band includes Ralph Miller and Mike Gaches on trumpet, Peter Claman on trombone, Daniel Potter on double bass, Kevin Finigan on drums, and Cornish himself on alto saxophone.

A Dunedin Jazz Club press release said the evening would also feature vocalist Jodi Benson who "will bring Gershwin’s timeless songs to life".

Saturday’s concert celebrates Gershwin’s ground-breaking fusion of classical music and jazz, while also showcasing some of the greatest tunes in the Great American Songbook.

From Summertime to Wonderful these pieces have become staples in the jazz tradition, and the jazz orchestra’s performance promises to be a fitting tribute to Gershwin’s enduring legacy.

The doors at Hanover Hall open at 7pm, with music from 7.30pm.