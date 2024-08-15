Stories reimagined in 3-D form

David Elliot

Award-winning illustrator and writer David Elliot has delved into the art of 3-D drawing, an exciting and original way of "lifting illustrations" from the pages of the books he loves.

An exhibition of Elliot’s work, entitled "Wind Between the Pages" will be on display from next Thursday to October 27, at the Reed Gallery, Heritage Collections, third floor, Dunedin Public Library.

Elliot’s re-imaging of illustration showcases well-known titles, including Melville’s Moby Dick, Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and his own response to Lewis Carroll’s The Hunting of the Snark.

The models and drawings highlight Elliot’s ongoing fascination with books and the imagined worlds they contain.

At the opening of the exhibition next Thursday, at 5.30pm, Elliot will give a talk on the genesis of his creations and give insights into this original art-form.