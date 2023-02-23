A dog park in Harwood has been proposed. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Preparedness reminder

As communities in the North Island reel from death and damage after Cyclone Gabrielle, Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope took a moment to reflect on the people coping with the aftermath of the storm.

"This has been a significant event and it leads us to think about those people who are at the moment struggling with houses and all the other things that they have to do."

It also was a reminder of the community board’s role in civil defence and to ensure the local communities were prepared for events.

"I guess also it is a salutary reminder of the need to deal with our carbon emissions and issues around climate change."

Pool pump replaced

When Portobello School's pool pump failed in November, the school had to act quickly to install a new pump to maintain clean water levels and ensure the pool could be used by the local community when the school was closed.

The school requested $1325.55 to cover the cost, which has been approved by the Otago Peninsula Community Board.

Deputy principal Tom Hobbs said the pool was was used extensively during the holiday summer season.

Community sign coming

The Broad Bay Community Centre has been granted $600 by the Otago Peninsula Community Board towards a new sign to replace the current one which was deteriorating. The centre requested $920 from the board and community centre representative Zoe Fox said it plans to hire artist Bruce Mahalski to create a fish-shaped sign that fits in with the existing sea-themed murals also designed by Mr Mahalski.

Dog park discussed

A place for a dogs to train has been suggested by a local resident.

During a public forum at the latest meeting of the Otago Peninsula Community Board Dave Fenwick spoke about the possibility of establishing a dog park on Dunedin City Council reserve land on Tidewater Dr, Harwood.

He suggested fencing off about 50m by 20m of the reserve for a dog park.

"It represents a big enough area for us to be able to say set up some obstacles or training courses and that sort of thing for dogs to play together and to be entertained and trained."

Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope thanked Mr Fenwick and asked board members Cheryl Neill and Stacey Kokaua-Balfour to follow up with Dunedin City Council parks and reserves for more information.

Peninsula progress

Work on the cycle trail along the harbour side is continuing to progress at a steady pace.

During a public forum at the latest meeting of the Otago Peninsula Community Board Fulton Hogan project manager Alex Sutherland provided an update on the the Peninsula Connection road safety project.

Most of the work on a roundabout at Portobello had been completed and work was progressing on finishing off the roading in the area.

In early March landscaping and seating would be installed at Portobello.

At Broad Bay work had been completed on the first of three retaining walls.

Once those retaining walls were complete work would progress on completing the shared path.

At this stage it was anticipated the work would be completed by late May.