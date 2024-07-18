Planting under way

A new project aims to cloak Pukekura/Taiaroa Head in vegetation once more, to benefit all those living on and connected to the whenua/land there.

Me Whakakākahu i a Pukekura "Let’s cloak Pukekura", was launched during Matariki by the management trust Te Poari a Pukekura and planted about 600 trees and shrubs in the much-visited areas between the carpark and lighthouse. A further 1500 trees, shrubs and grasses will be planted in this area in the coming months.

The public are invited to take part in planting days at Pukekura this Sunday, July 21, and on August 18, from 10am-3pm.