Plenty of reasons to dance

Dunedin’s Ageing Gracefully dance group, dressed in 1920s-style ‘‘flapper’’ gear, comes together weekly to dance for fun, exercise, and social contact. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After two years of disruptions, Ageing Gracefully community dance classes for people aged over 50 will start up again from next week.

Held on Wednesday evenings, the first class for 2022 will be held on February 9, led by tutor Suzanne Renner and co-ordinator Kathryn Olcott.

The Ageing Gracefully dance project, founded in 2013, is based on the research paper "Dancing Makes You Smarter" published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research suggests dancing helps ward off dementia and improves cognitive development in all ages.

Regular dancing stimulates the mind and provides the benefits of physical activity, as well as stress reduction and a sense of well-being.

Following several successful years of Ageing Gracefully classes, getting people together to dance has been more difficult in the past two years, due to the pandemic.

Ms Olcott said she and Ms Renner were "pleased and excited" to be starting up the classes again this month — albeit with numbers limited to a maximum of 30 to ensure suitable distancing.

With an extensive background as a professional dancer, choreographer and dance educator at the University of Otago College of Education, Ms Renner is the ideal tutor for the classes.

To encourage enjoyment and appreciation of dance among groups of mixed skill levels, Renner uses a variety of teaching approaches and resources.

The class will also spend time with at least one choreographed dance that will be featured in performance opportunities.

Ms Olcott is delighted with the ongoing success of the Ageing Gracefully concept.

"The success of Ageing Gracefully is dedicated to working with those of a more mature age, encouraging inclusive relationships with our local communities and providing engaging dance education to the wider Otago community," she said.

"The style of dance is adapted to the abilities and skills of the participants and are designed to support dance movements that incorporate people with a diverse range of ability and levels of fitness."

Ageing Gracefully Dance Classes are held every Wednesday at 6pm in King Edward Court, room 208.

Dancers are encouraged to arrive at 5.45pm for a before-class chat and information.

Vaccination passes are required, masks are optional, wear comfortable clothing.

- For information, email Kathryn Olcott on kaolcott@gmail.com