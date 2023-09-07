Politics through eyes of youth

Politics need not be an ugly business, according to the host of a new local radio show.

Irfaan Ariffin is head of the Student and Youth wing of the Pakistan Association of Otago (PAO). His developing interest in politics and the characteristics of good leadership are the driving forces behind radio programme and podcast Political Pulse on OAR FM.

Political Pulse would analyse all aspects of politics, through a young person’s lens. There would be an opportunity to air differing views and have "engaging, robust and respectful debate" on issues that affect communities, he said.

Political Pulse airs every second Friday at 3.30pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are also available from oar.org.nz, Spotify, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

BY JEFF HARFORD,

Community Liaison, OAR FM