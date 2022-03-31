Pupils present improvement ideas

A dog park, movie nights and pedestrian crossings are some of the ideas Otago Peninsula school pupils have to improve the area.

Portobello School and Macandrew Bay School pupils spoke at the Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting, held virtually, last week.

Wilson Murphy (9), Emma North (9), Grace Carlson (10) and Phoenix Taiaroa (9), of Portobello School, each shared their ideas with board members. They included a dog park, installing pedestrian crossings so it was safe to walk from the park to the beach, having a weekly movie night, a yard sale to raise money for charities, bringing back the Portobello Paddock Pursuit and getting a treat shop in the area.

Board chairman Paul Pope said two raised pedestrian crossings would hopefully be installed sometime this year as part of the Peninsula Connection.

As a dog owner himself, a dog park was worth looking into, Mr Pope said.

Connor Walker (10), Maisie Devlin (9) and Bridget Paton (10), of Macandrew Bay School, also spoke of their desire for pedestrian crossings and a movie night.

Their other thoughts included more shops, affordable accommodation, outdoor exercise equipment placed along the cycleway-walkway, bins for soft plastics, charging stations for electric cars and bikes, and more murals and art.

Limited affordable accommodation for families was affecting the school roll, they said.

Mr Pope said a raised crossing from Marion St to the reserve should be installed soon.

He loved the idea to have more murals and art, and could see a need for the charging stations.

Dunedin City Council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson would help put pupils in touch with The Packaging Forum regarding the soft plastics bins.

In response to questions from Dunedin city councillor Andrew Whiley, pupils from both schools said the cycleway-walkway was well-used by people their age.

At the end of the presentations, Mr Pope thanked the pupils for taking part and welcomed them to return.

