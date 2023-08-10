Pupils take to stage for dance glory

Rasa School of Dance hip-hop group Diamond perform on Sunday at the Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools Competition. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

The atmosphere was electric on Sunday as dance groups filled the stage with spectacle.

More than 50 groups from primary, intermediate and high schools as well as dance schools took to the stage at Trinity Catholic College during the Southland and Otago regionals of the Hip Hop Unite NZ Schools Competition.

Young dancers competed in categories including mini, small and mega crews at primary/intermediate or secondary school levels.

Trinity Catholic College group Titanium took first place in the small crew (same school) primary, intermediate category. Audacity of Queen’s High School gained first in the small crew (same school) secondary school category. Small crew (future champions) cadet first place winners were Rasa School of Dance group Vision. Rasa group Dfynt took top spot in the small crew (future champions) junior category. First place winner of the small crew (Hip Hop Unite) cadet category also went to a Rasa group — Diamond. Mega crew cadet first place winner was St Hilda’s Collegiate School team Revolution, and mega crew junior first place team was Central Academy’s Megacrew. Rasa’s team Rulaz topped the mini crew cadet category, and Queen’s High School team Custom Made won first place in the mini crew junior category.

The top three groups in each category will compete in the national championships that will take place at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 2.

Head judge Xenia Witehira said she was very impressed by all of the talent throughout Otago and Southland at the competition.

"It is very exciting to see the competition is growing, and seeing the level of performance continuously raised each year."

"We are so lucky to be hosting 2023 nationals in our city."

