Quarantine Island takes measures to boost fire safety

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Quarantine Island is improving fire safety.

    Quarantine Island Kamau Taurua requested $1340 from the Otago Peninsula Community Board for smoke alarms and a fitting for the water tanks.

    Trust treasurer Kristen Bracey told board members Fire and Emergency New Zealand visited the island earlier in the year and made some safety recommendations.

    "One of the things on our wish list is the need to improve safety and fire protection, given our remote location and reliance on tank water," Ms Bracey said.

    That included interconnected, wireless smoke alarms in the three buildings, and a fitting to attach to the water tanks so fire-fighters could easily access the water.

    If one of the smoke alarms went off, the keeper, who lives on the island, would get get a notification on her cell phone, she said.

    The trust already received a grant which covered half the costs.

    "Earlier in the year the trust thought it could cover the balance, but it’s been a really difficult year.

    "We’re having to be much more careful."

    The trust tried to save money where possible, but would likely run a deficit budget this year, she said.

    Board member Lox Kellas supported the request, as he had experienced a fire on the island.

    The Coastguard shifting from Portobello to Dunedin meant the ability to get a rapid response vessel had diminished, he said.

    Getting the "best early warning system in place" was key.

    "I fully recommend that we do it."

    All board members voted in favour.

