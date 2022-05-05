Reading group launched

Dunedin Public Libraries’ reading promotion co-ordinator Jackie McMillan (left) and Alzheimer’s Otago manager Antoinette McLean are delighted that Mosgiel Library has now begun hosting a dementia-friendly reading group. PHOTO: STAR FILES

The concept of dementia-friendly reading groups is growing in the city, with Mosgiel Library launching its own weekly sessions.

Entitled "Narratives: Book Sparked Chat", the gatherings started this week and are hosted by Mosgiel Library on Monday mornings, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The reading group concept for people with dementia and memory loss is a joint project by Dunedin Public Libraries and Alzheimers Otago, and was launched last month at City Library.

Library reading promotion co-ordinator Jackie McMillan said the groups aim to bring people together to share books, stimulate memories and enjoy social interactions.

The groups are led by library staff and volunteers and use Dovetale Press dementia-friendly books and memory kete/boxes to spark conversation and memories.

In Mosgiel, the reading groups are led by Mosgiel librarian Linda Roxburgh, assisted by library assistant Colin Clarke, as well as a volunteer.

Mrs McMillan said there had been a lot of interest in volunteering with the groups, and staff were enjoying taking part as well.

"The groups we have been holding at City Library have become a very nice space for people to come together and enjoy sharing their love of books," she said.

"The books have sparked all sorts of interesting conversations, which is what it’s all about."

Partners and carers of people with dementia are welcome to join in, or can take time out for an hour, knowing their loved ones are in a safe and friendly environment.

The groups are kept small, with up to six participants in each one, to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and can contribute.

Mrs McMillan said the memory boxes, containing items of interest relating to the books, were a fun way to add to the enjoyment of exploring stories, and could help to spark memories.

As interest in the library groups grows, more sessions will be added so that numbers in each group can be kept small.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in a "Narratives: Book Sparked Chat" session is welcome to phone Linda Roxburgh or Colin Clark at Mosgiel Library on 03474-3690, or phone Jackie McMillan on 03474-3677.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz